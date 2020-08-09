Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 239,622 in total

Turkey 9 August 2020 02:39 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 239,622 in total

Turkey reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total number in the country to 239,622, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 16 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,829, while 1,082 patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 222,656 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 63,842 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 5,202,370, he said.

The rate of pneumonia among COVID-19 patients is 8.1 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 587, according to the minister.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian mayors express readiness to help Beirut after blast
Iranian mayors express readiness to help Beirut after blast
U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook stepping down as key U.N. arms embargo vote looms
U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook stepping down as key U.N. arms embargo vote looms
Iran to stand by Lebanese government, people: Velayati
Iran to stand by Lebanese government, people: Velayati
Loading Bars
Latest
Trump signs orders to extend certain COVID-19 relief after Congress fails to reach deal US 03:18
Turkey reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 239,622 in total Turkey 02:39
Czech apartment fire kills 11, including three children Europe 02:01
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 12 to 4,572 - crisis center Russia 01:15
WHO reports one-day surge in coronavirus cases by over 284,000 World 00:31
Plane crashes in Portuguese-Spanish joint fire operation, one killed Europe 8 August 23:57
Lebanese PM says only way out of crisis is holding early elections: statement Arab World 8 August 23:28
Over 230 injured in Beirut protests - Lebanese Red Cross Society Arab World 8 August 22:55
Ireland reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early May Europe 8 August 22:21
Beirut explosion death toll rises to 158, over 6,000 injured: Health ministry Arab World 8 August 21:56
Android goes on being most popular operation system in Azerbaijan ICT 8 August 21:47
Turkey records decline in carpet export in 1H2020 Turkey 8 August 21:28
Official: Epidemiological situation in Georgia is manageable and under control Kazakhstan 8 August 21:24
Iranian mayors express readiness to help Beirut after blast Politics 8 August 21:24
Kazakhstan sends military medical team to Lebanon after Beirut blast Kazakhstan 8 August 21:23
Protesters storm Lebanon's Foreign Ministry Arab World 8 August 20:58
Oil spill threatens ecological disaster as Mauritius declares emergency Other News 8 August 20:49
Belarus reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 68,738 Other News 8 August 20:28
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore Politics 8 August 19:42
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia is making attempts to illegally resettle Armenians from Middle East to Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions Politics 8 August 19:37
Iran declares amount of funds to be paid for construction of Ardabil-Mianeh railway Transport 8 August 19:17
Iran Red Crescent delivers 15 tons of food to Lebanon Red Cross Society 8 August 19:05
Turkey to allocate Port of Mersin for Beirut's use, top Turkish official says Turkey 8 August 18:50
PM Gakharia: Georgia ready for NATO membership Georgia 8 August 18:36
Libya reports 200 new COVID-19 cases Other News 8 August 18:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7) Finance 8 August 17:18
Iran announces balance of bank loans Finance 8 August 17:17
Total COVID-19 recoveries number exceeds 30,000 in Azerbaijan Society 8 August 17:04
Uzbekistan's capital to establish co-op with Japan's Nagoya city Business 8 August 16:56
Georgia becomes net importer of apples in 2019/2020 season Business 8 August 16:42
Iran's parliament to review stock exchange, foreign currency rates Business 8 August 16:41
Ferrero to purchase hazelnuts from Georgian Hazelnut Producers Association Business 8 August 16:32
Number of trucks under repair in Iran announced Business 8 August 16:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 31-August 7) Finance 8 August 15:38
Uzbekistan drills new well at gas field in country's Bukhara region Oil&Gas 8 August 15:35
Turkmengas announces tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 8 August 15:31
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex opens tender for gasoline purchase Tenders 8 August 15:31
Kazakhstan, Switzerland trade turnover plummets during COVID-19 Business 8 August 15:30
Azerbaijan's fund reveals amount of compensations paid to depositors of liquidated banks Finance 8 August 15:26
Transit-oriented development centers to be established in Iran Business 8 August 15:24
France becomes main supplier of natural butter to Uzbekistan Business 8 August 15:21
Gasification of new settlements carried out in Turkmenistan's Lebap region Oil&Gas 8 August 15:14
Assistant to president: Establishing of Azerbaijan Investment Holding - big step Politics 8 August 15:06
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 8 August 15:02
Nokia's new CEO working on setting strategy in 'dream job' Other News 8 August 14:38
Current epidemiological situation not safe enough for weddings - assistant to president Society 8 August 14:31
Ministry: Georgia sees increase in export price of blueberries Business 8 August 14:24
Iran reveals number of enterprises to commission in Bushehr Province Business 8 August 14:18
TABIB: Visits of foreign doctors to Azerbaijan arranged on basis of interstate agreements Society 8 August 14:14
Turkmenistan reconstructs gas supply system in country's Mary region Oil&Gas 8 August 14:04
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 8 Society 8 August 13:58
Uzbekistan increases butter production Business 8 August 13:58
Flights to resume to more destinations - assistant to Azerbaijan's president Transport 8 August 13:52
Iran's National Petrochemical Company talks increasing propylene production Oil&Gas 8 August 13:46
Turkmenistan, Germany to continue co-op within international organizations Business 8 August 13:15
Iran discloses exports from Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 8 August 13:11
Huge volumes of investments withdrawn from Iranian economy Finance 8 August 13:09
Azerbaijani government takes measures to revive business - deputy economy minister Economy 8 August 13:08
Assistant to president: Reopening of restaurants in outdoor areas in Azerbaijan discussed Society 8 August 13:08
Iran's gasoline consumption declines amid coronavirus spread Oil&Gas 8 August 12:46
Uzbekistan, Oman to expand cooperation in logistics Transport 8 August 12:40
Azerbaijani association talks impact of COVID-19 pandemic on real estate insurance market Finance 8 August 12:26
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Non-grocery stores to open, other restrictions eased Society 8 August 12:24
We all tired of quarantine, it's kind of torment - assistant to president Society 8 August 12:22
Turkmenistan, WHO discuss measures to combat coronavirus Turkmenistan 8 August 12:12
Capital of Azerbaijani investment company Uni Capital significantly grows Finance 8 August 12:07
Azerbaijan’s BTB Bank increases assets Finance 8 August 12:00
International Bank of Azerbaijan significantly reduces rate on business loans Finance 8 August 11:58
Uzbekistan starts privatization of Uzbek Coca-Cola JV Business 8 August 11:56
Ministry of Industry, Mine & Trade of Iran announces its strategy Business 8 August 11:51
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Ex-Armenian president denies facts about 2016 April battles Politics 8 August 11:43
Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases nearing 30,000 Uzbekistan 8 August 11:38
Facebook maintains its position as most popular social network in Azerbaijan ICT 8 August 11:29
Georgia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 recoveries Georgia 8 August 11:13
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic phoned President Ilham Aliyev Politics 8 August 11:13
French Alstom launches validation test of locomotives in Azerbaijan Business 8 August 11:11
Germany allocates funds to Georgia for regional projects Finance 8 August 10:54
Turkey's export of cement increases year-on-year Turkey 8 August 10:53
Central Bank of Iran: foreign currency prices to fall in country Finance 8 August 10:45
Azerbaijan's Uni Capital investment company increases profits Finance 8 August 10:40
Turkey's jewelry export to int'l market plummets Turkey 8 August 10:40
Turkey's export of chemical products to other counties drops Turkey 8 August 10:39
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish Ambarli port in 1H2020 revealed Turkey 8 August 10:39
Imported vehicles still waiting to be released from Iran's customs Transport 8 August 10:32
Export from Azerbaijan to Turkey increases Business 8 August 10:06
Google remains most used search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 8 August 09:53
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 35 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 August 09:35
Demand for Turkish-made carpets down at global market Turkey 8 August 09:10
LOT Polish Airlines to operate charter flight in direction of Warsaw-Tbilisi-Warsaw Transport 8 August 09:05
Turkey's export of defense products to int'l markets down since early 2020 Turkey 8 August 09:02
Chrome remains most used internet browser in Azerbaijan ICT 8 August 09:02
UK investors' interests of Turkmenistan's economic sectors revealed Oil&Gas 8 August 09:01
20 killed in random shooting in Burkina Faso Other News 8 August 08:59
Kazakhstan reports 907 new COVID-19 cases for past day Kazakhstan 8 August 08:30
Iran ready to dispatch medical equipment to Beirut: Hatami Iran 8 August 08:02
China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in mainland Other News 8 August 07:06
Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon US 8 August 06:12
Fourteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 8 August 05:16
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 278,000 in past day — WHO World 8 August 04:10
Coronavirus recoveries top 221,000 in Turkey Turkey 8 August 03:04
All news