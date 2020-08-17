Turkey sees decline in number of registered French companies in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Seventeen companies with French capital were registered in Turkey from January through June 2020, which is by 14 companies less than in the same period of 2019, Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend.

During the reporting period, the total capital of French companies registered in Turkey amounted to over 10.6 million liras (more than $1.5 million), as compared to over 8.7 million liras ($1.2 million) in the same period of last year.

In the first six months of 2020, most of the French companies were registered in Istanbul (14 companies) with a total capital of 3.4 million liras ($500,000).

Six of the companies were industrial companies, three were construction companies, four were engaged in wholesale and retail trade, while three companies were operating in the sphere of tourism.

"The remaining one company with French capital operates in other sector of economy," TOBB said.

The total capital of the four companies operating in the wholesale and retail trade registered during the reporting period exceeded 1.1 million liras ($160,000), according to TOBB.

(1 USD = 6.8573 TL on July 17)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu