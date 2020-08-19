Turkey's coronavirus death toll tops 6,000

Turkey 19 August 2020 07:15 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's coronavirus death toll tops 6,000

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 20 Tuesday to 6,016, Health Ministry data showed, with the total number of registered cases rising to 251,805, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The data showed that 1,263 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, rising from 1,233 a day earlier.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 942 more patients recovered in the past day, pushing the number of recoveries to 232,913.

Health care professionals conducted 82,318 tests to diagnose the virus, taking the tally to more than 5.88 million.

Koca said the virus was transmitted to those, who tested positive for COVID-19 today, approximately 10 days ago.

Of those infected, 7.5% are suffering from pneumonia. Koca said the number of patients in critical condition increased to 703.

