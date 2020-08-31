Turkey records 42 deaths, over 1,400 COVID-19 cases

Turkey recorded 42 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,482 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Koca noted that the number of patients in the intensive care unit has been increasing, which has also been having a negative impact on the number of lives lost.

Some 91,302 tests have been carried out and 1,027 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data.

"We can only succeed if we carry out the struggle in unison. The power lies in precaution," Koca said.

Since first appearing in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The United States, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.