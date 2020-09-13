Strong dust storm hampers life in Ankara
A dust storm in Ankara's Polatlı district began earlier Saturday and has gained strength during the day, disrupting daily life in the capital, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
Huge dust clouds formed over the district due to the storm. It destroyed the tents set up in rural areas where agricultural workers stay. It also caused traffic disruptions as the dust storm restricted visibility.
Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and firefighters mobilized and took precautions against possible adversities.
Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin told Anadolu Agency (AA) that there has been no loss of life or injuries among initial reports.
Latest
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity
Georgian expert: Resettlement of Armenians from other countries to occupied territories - contrary to international law
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh