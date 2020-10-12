Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Azerbaijan declines
Latest
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja