Turkey's 9M2020 export of steel to Azerbaijan declines

Turkey 12 October 2020 13:14 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan to sign loan agreement with US
Oil prices slip 1% as U.S. producers restore output post-hurricane
Trump says he is recovered from COVID-19, prepares for return to campaign trail
Latest
Draft budget of 2021 to be discussed in format of parliamentary factions in Georgia Business 13:26
Georgia sees decrease in cigarettes import Business 13:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire regime Politics 13:03
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. reduces aviation fuels export Oil&Gas 13:00
Refurbishment of Georgia’s Enguri HPP to start in February Oil&Gas 13:00
Uzbek Central Bank revealed data on cross-border money transfers Finance 12:59
Azerbaijan tricks Armenia's air defense, Russian media says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
US company to provide equipment for Uzbek gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 12:57
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway passenger transportation down Transport 12:54
Construction of booster compressor station at Turkmen gas field almost complete Oil&Gas 12:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:47
Iran discloses value of exports from Tehran Province Business 12:45
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 12:43
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL increases petroleum products sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkmen polypropylene producer talks COVID-19 impact Business 12:35
Uzbekneftegaz joins SAP Ariba global business network Oil&Gas 12:35
Turkmen company preparing to enter new markets Business 12:35
Cultivation of blueberries begins in Georgian Adjara Business 12:27
New dairy enterprise to be built in Georgian Racha region Construction 12:26
Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 12:23
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Global TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:22
3 UAVs of Armenian army destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO) Politics 12:21
Mushroom production expands with support of Bank of Georgia Business 12:17
Kazakhstan's increases exports to Finland Business 12:03
Uzbekistan to co-op with Russia, Ukraine for uninterrupted operation of compressor stations Oil&Gas 12:02
Civilian of Azerbaijani Tartar district heavily wounded from Armenian shelling Politics 11:47
Details of exports from Iran's North Khorasan Province announced Business 11:46
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 12 Finance 11:40
Kazakhstan's export to Austria skyrockets despite COVID-19 Business 11:37
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:36
US, other powers must restrain Armenia from aggression - Azerbaijani ambassador Politics 11:34
Rahmon wins over 90% of vote in Tajikistan’s presidential election Tajikistan 11:32
Armenian PM Pashinyan now making territorial claims against Georgia (PHOTO) Politics 11:28
Wages, pensions to be raised in Turkmenistan Finance 11:25
Russia's Bashkir enterprises taking further steps to grow exports to Azerbaijan Business 11:25
Grain transportation via Kazakhstan Railways surges year-on-year Transport 11:17
Azerbaijan reveals data on population's bank deposits Finance 11:16
Statistical Centre of Iran rejects any kind of manipulation in inflation rates Finance 10:52
Iran's Guardian Council waiting for parliament to make decision on Iran-China agreement Business 10:47
Iranian currency rates for October 12 Finance 10:47
Georgia reports 478 new coronavirus cases Georgia 10:46
Switzerland puts Georgian on list of 'high risk' countries Transport 10:38
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:37
Iran condemns Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani cities Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:36
UAE, UK purchase aviation kerosene on Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange Business 10:30
Iranian women can register as candidates for presidential election Politics 10:29
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam districts - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 10:24
Bombing Azerbaijani civilian population needs legal assessment - UN Committee member Politics 10:23
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 10:09
Attacking civilian settlements - military crime - ex-Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:08
Iran Customs to compile list of goods to have them releasd from ports, customs Business 10:07
Missile attack on Ganja - new act of genocide against Azerbaijani people after Khojaly - says Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
LNG market to be slightly tighter than last winter Oil&Gas 09:51
Turkmenistan, Georgia may introduce advanced technologies in cargo transportation Business 09:46
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 12 Uzbekistan 09:46
Civil infrastructure seriously damaged as result of Armenian shelling - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office Politics 09:26
Diplomatic corps, military attaches, head of int'l organizations to visit Azerbaijani Ganja, Mingachevir Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:03
Azerbaijani troops have operational advantage along entire front line - Azerbaijani MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:54
Azerbaijani Aghdam region shelled by Armenian armed forces - MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:48
EU leaders to insist on tough enforcement powers in Brexit deal Europe 08:42
China successfully launches Gaofen-13 remote probing satellite Other News 08:22
Kazakhstan adds over 70 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 07:47
Slovakia to step up measures against coronavirus - health minister Europe 07:13
EU planning tougher regulation for 'hit list' of big tech firms Europe 06:27
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 150,500 Other News 05:45
Moscow reports 34 coronavirus deaths in past day Russia 04:28
Fauci says his remarks were taken out of context in Trump ad US 03:52
Turkey reports 1,502 new COVID-19 patients, 335,533 in total Turkey 03:17
Israel registers 618 new COVID-19 cases, 290,493 in total Israel 02:31
Kuwait reports 548 new COVID-19 cases, 111,116 in total Arab World 01:58
Italy prepares new restrictions to fight spike in coronavirus cases Europe 01:15
UK PM to unveil new tiered COVID-19 restrictions Monday amid rising pandemic concerns Europe 00:33
Iran's envoy reacts to IAEA chief's comments Nuclear Program 11 October 23:56
Presidential polls close in Tajikistan Tajikistan 11 October 23:35
Georgian health official says measures in Tbilisi may be tightened amid increased coronavirus cases Georgia 11 October 23:31
Israel finance minister promises budget by December, another official quits Israel 11 October 23:14
Armenia itself “pursuing a policy of genocide”, not only in present day but also historically Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 22:38
EU's von der Leyen welcomes China's move to join COVAX Europe 11 October 22:07
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to presidents of OSCE MG co-chairing counties regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja Politics 11 October 21:49
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int'l organizations regarding Armenian missile attack on Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:48
Azerbaijan will retaliate within int'l law, if Armenia doesn't stop - top Azerbaijani official Politics 11 October 21:33
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar district (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 21:33
Iran's nuclear technology improves despite limitations Business 11 October 21:29
Iran`s stock market gains over a thousand points Business 11 October 21:25
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from France Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:24
Death of civilians in Ganja should not go unpunished - Azerbaijan's Deputy PM Politics 11 October 21:22
Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with OSCE MG co-chair from US Politics 11 October 21:21
Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian MFA hold phone talks Politics 11 October 21:21
Kub anti-aircraft missile system of Armenian armed forces destroyed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 21:18
Azerbaijani FM holds phone conversation with OSCE MG co-chair from Russia Politics 11 October 20:41
Armenia's actions pose a serious threat to peace in the region - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 11 October 20:34
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 11 October 19:52
Night attack on Ganja in center of Turkish media attention (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:55
If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it, says Russian Military expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 October 18:53
Turkey reduces volume of exports of mining industry Turkey 11 October 18:52
