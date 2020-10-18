Turkey's export of grain, legumes to France declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The value of export of grain and legumes from Turkey to France slightly decreased by 0.33 percent in the past 8 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $22.8 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Meanwhile, in August 2020, Turkey’s export of grain and legumes to France rose by 5.37 percent compared to August 2019 and exceeded $2.55 million.

Turkey's exports of grain and legumes to global markets made up $4.6 billion from January through August 2020, up by 7.8 percent compared to the same period of last year.

The ministry noted that the export of grain and legumes amounted to 4.9 percent of the country's total exports during the reporting period.

In August of the current year, Turkey exported the grain and legumes to international markets in the amount of over $545 million, which is 13.4 percent more compared to August 2019, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of grain and legumes accounted for 4.8 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the grain and legumes worth over $7.1 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu