Demand for Turkish electrical goods in China down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Exports of electrical goods from Turkey to China dropped by 2.22 percent in the past eight months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up $66 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to China increased by 12.02 percent compared to August 2019, making up $7.2 million.

The export of electrical goods from Turkey to international markets declined by 8.7 percent in the past eight months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to slightly over $6.5 billion.

The ministry said that Turkey’s export of electrical products amounted to 6.4 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the electrical goods worth $852.9 million to foreign markets, which is 0.6 percent more compared to the same month of 2019, noted the ministry.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of electrical products made up 6.8 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020, Turkey exported the electrical goods in the amount of over $10.6 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu