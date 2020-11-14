Cement imports by US from Turkey slightly up amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to the US grew by 0.37 percent in the past 8 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, making up $292.3 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on Sept.22.

Turkey exported cement worth $39.9 million to the US in August this year, which is 7.32 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s export of cement to world markets from January through August 2020 increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having exceeded $2.3 billion the cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In August 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $319.6 million, which is 12.5 percent more compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of cement to foreign markets in August this year amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported cement in the amount of more than $3.5 billion.

