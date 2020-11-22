Lockdown takes effect in Turkey as COVID-19 patients hit record high amid frightening rise

The frightening spread of COVID-19 in Turkey resumed Saturday as the number of new patients hit a new record, coinciding with the reintroduction of countrywide measures including nighttime curfews, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Data from the Health Ministry showed that 5,532 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms in the previous 24 hours. The new cases raised the country's overall count to 440,805.

A total of 3,233 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 370,825, while the death toll rose by 135 to reach 12,219.

More than 152,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 17 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,121, with 3.8% this week suffering from pneumonia, the data showed.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged people to follow safety guidelines, saying the number of critical patients and the loss of lives was painful.