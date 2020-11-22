Turkey announces 6 017 more COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours
Turkey reported 6 017 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The country's overall tally now stands at 446 822, the ministry announced.
A total of 3 812 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 374 637, while the death toll rose by 139 reaching 12 358.
155 516 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 17 million.
Latest
Assistant to Azerbaijani president names main position used by Armenians to attack civilian population of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Reps of diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan acquainted with consequences of Armenian vandalism in Fuzuli city (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Video of alleged mockery of bodies of Armenian soldiers - fake - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office
Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM
President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region
Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev
Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense
Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev
There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan