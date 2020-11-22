Turkey announces 6 017 more COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

Turkey reported 6 017 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The country's overall tally now stands at 446 822, the ministry announced.

A total of 3 812 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 374 637, while the death toll rose by 139 reaching 12 358.

155 516 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 17 million.