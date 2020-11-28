Turkey reports 6,714 new COVID-19 cases, 487,912 in total

Coronavirus rates in Turkey continued their steady rise on Friday as the country registered nearly 30,100 new infections including 6,714 symptomatic patients, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

Over 3,611 patients recovered in a single day, resulting in a total of 396,227 people having survived the disease.

Surpassing 174,400 daily tests, the country’s death toll increased by 182 as the total number of fatalities hit 13,373.

The number of critically ill patients stands at 4,903.