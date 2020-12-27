Earhquake of magnitude 5.3 hits eastern Turkey's Elazığ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit eastern Turkey's Elazığ province early Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.95 km (9.91 miles), Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, adding that the epicenter of the quake was the Elazığ province.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a statement later in the day that no incident has been reported yet as result of earthquake and rescue teams continue to inspect the area.

European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also confirmed the quake.

The center initially reported the magnitude as 6.4.

The quake was also felt in eastern Malatya, southeastern Diyarbakır and Şanlıurfa provinces.

Elazığ is located in a seismically active region, as the town was rocked with a major 6.8-magnitude quake earlier this year.

At least 41 people were killed and 1,607 others were injured after the Jan. 24 quake hit the city.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active countries as it is situated on several active fault lines, and dozens of minor earthquakes and aftershocks occur daily.