Turkey’s daily COVID-19 infections fall below 10,000

Turkey on Sunday reported less than 10,000 daily infections from the COVID-19, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to Health Ministry data, the country confirmed 9,877 new cases, including 1,515 symptomatic patients. The tally of infections exceeded 2.24 million.

At least 193 people lost their lives due to the virus, causing the death toll to climb to 21,488.

As many as 10,102 more people recovered over the past day, taking the total to over 2.13 million.

A total of 138,941 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country over the past day, pushing the overall count to over 24.95 million.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped to 3,612, the latest figures showed.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet that achieving a permanent drop in the number of cases is in the people's hands.

Koca also thanked the public for obeying the curfew measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"We cannot stop the flow of time. We can slow down and stop the spread of the disease. I thank all our citizens who patiently abide by the restrictions and measures," he said.