Turkish Minister of Health vaccinated during live broadcast
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13
Trend:
Turkish Health Minister Fakhraddin Goja has been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) during a live broadcast, Trend reports.
After F. Goja, members of the Scientific Institute for Combating COVID-19 under the Turkish Ministry of Health were also vaccinated.
The Minister said that it is important for everyone to be vaccinated so that people can return to normal life.
