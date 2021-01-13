Turkish Minister of Health vaccinated during live broadcast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

Turkish Health Minister Fakhraddin Goja has been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) during a live broadcast, Trend reports.

After F. Goja, members of the Scientific Institute for Combating COVID-19 under the Turkish Ministry of Health were also vaccinated.

The Minister said that it is important for everyone to be vaccinated so that people can return to normal life.

