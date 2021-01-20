Turkey reports over 6,400 new coronavirus cases

Turkey on Wednesday reported over 6,400 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing TimeTurk.

A total of 6,435 cases, including 752 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.4 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 24,487, with 159 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 5,932 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.28 million.

More than 27.86 million COVID-19 tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 168,894 done since Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 2,102.