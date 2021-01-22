Turkey registers more than 5 967 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has reported over 5 967 new coronavirus cases, data from the Health Ministry showed late Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A total of 5 967 cases, including 734 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.41 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 24 789, with 149 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 6 018 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.29 million.

More than 28 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 163 342 done today.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition dropped to 2 003.