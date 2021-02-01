Turkey reports over 6,000 cases, 136 deaths in 24 hours

Turkey confirmed 6,562 new coronavirus cases, including 641 symptomatic patients on Sunday, the Health Ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey's overall case tally topped 2.47 million, including 25,993 deaths with 128 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 7,006 more patients have recovered in the country, raising the total past 2.36 million.

More than 29.63 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 136,418 done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 1,634.