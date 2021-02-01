Turkey registers more than 7 700 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 7 719 new coronavirus cases and 124 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 636 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.48 million.

As many as 8 016 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 370 431, while the death toll climbed to 26 117.

An additional 141 703 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 29 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 615.