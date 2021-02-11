Turkey's COVID-19 cases reach 2,556,837

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey reached 2,556,837 on Wednesday after 8,642 new cases were reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Turkey rose by 95 to 27,093, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,445,285 after 7,903 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to local authorities.

The country started mass vaccination of health workers against COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 2,810,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey expects to start the human trials of three COVID-19 vaccines developed locally in the upcoming period, Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced on Wednesday.