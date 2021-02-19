Effectiveness of Turkish weapons clearly demonstrated during Karabakh war - Ministry of National Defense
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkish weapons, including warships, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery systems and helicopters, are successfully exported and used in various countries, Trend reports referring to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.
“The effectiveness of Turkish weapons was clearly demonstrated during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war,” Akar added.
"Today the Turkish Armed Forces have achieved and continue to achieve great success in using weapons and equipment of local and national production,” the minister added. “The high efficiency of the Turkish-made weapons systems was clearly demonstrated by our Azerbaijani brothers in the struggle to liberate their lands from occupation."
