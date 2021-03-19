Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 21,000

Turkey reported more than 21,000 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data released Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

A total of 21,030 cases, including 934 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is over 2.97 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 29,864 with 87 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 18,119 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.78 million.

More than 35.97 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 187,859 done since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 1,547.

Since Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 13.01 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

Over 8 million people to date have received their first doses of a vaccine against coronavirus, while second doses were given to more than 5 million.