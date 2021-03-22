Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 21

Trend:

Steel export from Turkey to Uzbekistan increased by 27.8 percent in January 2021 compared to January 2020 amounting to $4.1 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Steel export from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 7 percent in January 2021 compared to January 2019 amounting to $1.05 billion.

Turkey’s steel export accounted for 7.8 percent of the country's total export volume during the reporting period.

Over the past 12 months (from January 2020 through January 2021), Turkey exported steel worth $12.6 billion.