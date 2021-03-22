Turkey registers more than 22 200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 22 216 new coronavirus cases and 117 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 981 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3 million.

As many as 19 494 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 844 681, while the death toll climbed to 30 178.

An additional 201 215 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 36 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 644.