Turkish Parliament passes 1st part of security probe bill
The Turkish Parliament passed the first part of the Security Investigation and Archive Research Bill, consisting of seven articles, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The approved legislation outlines basic principles on how the data related to security probes can be used and stored, what kind of data and documents can be listed in archives, which authorities can carry out investigations and research as well as details on the evaluation committee, data security and revising the data storage and deleting periods.