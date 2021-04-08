Turkey's drillship starts new mission in Black Sea

Turkey's Fatih deepwater drillship started its new mission on Thursday in the Black Sea, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The conqueror of the Black Sea started its drilling activities at the Amasra-1 well," Donmez tweeted.

The drillship departed Filyos Port in the Zonguldak province and sailed towards its new exploration zone North Sakarya Field earlier this week.

Last year, Fatih had discovered 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Tuna-1 well in Sakarya Gas Field in the same region.