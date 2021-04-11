Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission

Turkey 11 April 2021 18:40 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission

In a major milestone, Turkey on Sunday successfully conducted the first test of its hybrid rocket engine that is expected to be used in its 2023 moon mission, the nation’s industry and technology minister announced, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The firing test was made at the facility of Delta V, a state-backed research firm that has a leading role in the national space program announced in February, in Istanbul’s Shile district.

In parallel, a vertical firing test of the thrust system of the hybrid sounding rocket (SORS), which will reach outer space, was also carried out, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said.

As part of its 10-year road map, unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey aims to achieve its first contact with the moon in 2023, when the country marks the centennial of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

As part of the moon mission, the first launch into orbit will be made with international cooperation, after which the hybrid engine manufactured by Delta V will take the Turkish spacecraft to the moon’s surface.

In the second stage in 2028, according to the road map, the country will launch its own rockets into space in the same way they did the probe.

Expressing the belief that the country can accomplish the first leg of its moon mission in 2023, Varank said Turkey is planning to send an unmanned spacecraft to make the hard landing.

"Our spacecraft will be making contact with the moon. So, we're very proud to have performed the first firing of the engine here," the minister told reporters.

A sample of the rocket engine will be launched from northern Sinop province in May, Varank said. It will mark the most important stage so far.

If all goes well in May, Delta V will be carrying out launchings to higher altitudes, its general manager, Arif Karabeyoglu, said.

“Today we tested the rocket engine of the spacecraft that will go to the moon,” he said. “Step by step, we are going to the moon.”

Karabeyoglu called Sunday's tests very important.

“One was the static firing on the ground of the engine of the sounding rocket to be launched from Sinop. It is an engine that uses liquid oxygen and is the largest and best performing of its kind in the world. In addition, we have fired another engine that can be used in the moon mission. This uses a different oxidizer. Here, we can say that we succeeded by firing for 50 seconds,” he noted.

Varank last month said the country is preparing to fire the unique hybrid rocket into space by the end of summer.

Delta V will fire the rocket that will exceed an altitude of 100 kilometers (62.5 miles), the start of outer space, he said.

Using hybrid technology will result in a “significant” commercial advantage because it produces the same thrust at a fraction of the cost of competitors, according to Varank.

In addition to demonstrating its capabilities, the minister Sunday said the country wants to commercialize these capabilities and gain economic benefits from them.

He earlier said the country is looking to set up a ground control station for the moon project and future missions.

The government is also said to be in talks with foreign partners to manufacture much larger missiles that can carry bigger payloads.

Varank emphasized that Turkey was looking for a partnership with a country, which he did not name, near the equator to jointly build a spaceport.

Earlier reports suggested Turkey could establish a spaceport in Somalia with a $350 million (TL 2.85 billion) investment.

The government was said to be planning to construct a rocket launch site in the African country, which already hosts Turkey’s largest military training base.

Reports have also said a separate port would be established in Turkey for “sensitive” launches, such as satellites for national security purposes.

In addition to the moon mission, the space road map also includes sending Turkish astronauts on a scientific mission in space and developing internationally viable satellite systems.

Erdogan in late January spoke to Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk about possible cooperation in space technologies with Turkish companies.

Earlier the same month, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket deployed Turkey’s new-generation communication satellite Turksat 5A into orbit from the southern U.S. state of Florida.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission
Turkey names 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Ukraine
Turkey names 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Ukraine
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends Kyrgyzstan 19:05
NCDC Head: Georgia's epidemiological situation deteriorates Georgia 18:45
Turkey successfully tests hybrid rocket engine for moon mission Turkey 18:40
Azerbaijan confirms 2,414 more COVID-19 cases, 1,695 recoveries Society 18:37
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 18:35
Those who ordered missile strikes on Ganja are responsible for war crimes - top official Politics 17:55
Glad to see that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over - Hungarian official Politics 17:45
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for plumbing materials purchase Tenders 17:34
Azerbaijan showed great heroism during Karabakh war - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (Exclusive) (VIDEO) Politics 17:10
Iran - one of radioactive drugs exporters Nuclear Program 16:54
Turkey names 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Ukraine Turkey 16:20
Visit of Turkic Council’s delegation to Azerbaijan’s Ganja city starts (PHOTO) Politics 16:08
Goal of Turkic Council’s delegation's visit to Aghdam was to see Armenian savagery - Assistant to president Politics 15:45
Azerbaijan's Aghdam - clear example of urbicide, says top official (PHOTO) Politics 15:39
UAE selects first Arab woman for astronaut training Arab World 15:15
Azerbaijan moving to new stage of its development – Uzbek Information and Mass Communications Agency rep Politics 14:54
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender for purchase of material, technical resources Tenders 14:47
Cargo movements in Iran’s Bushehr port grow Transport 14:40
Kazakhstan’s Vagonservice company opens tender to buy oil filters ICT 14:38
Situation in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district - unprecedented barbarism - Turkish Presidential Administration rep (VIDEO) Politics 14:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 11 Society 14:20
Indonesia's 6.1-magnitude quake leaves 8 deaths Other News 14:05
Delegation of Turkic Council reviews building of Aghdam Drama Theater destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO) Politics 13:45
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction mid-term government bonds Finance 13:41
Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:29
Turkmen company exports batch of formwork sheets to Turkey Business 13:11
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:07
Delegation of Turkic Council visits Imarat cemetery destroyed by Armenians (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev plays very important consolidating role in Turkic Council - SecGen (EXCLUSIVE) Politics 12:30
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 12:03
Georgia reports 707 coronavirus cases, 592 recoveries, 8 deaths Georgia 12:01
Uzbekistan, Turkey strengthen trade, economic co-op Uzbekistan 12:01
Visit of Turkic Council's delegation to liberated Aghdam starts (PHOTO) Politics 11:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:13
8 rescued, 21 trapped in coal mine accident in Xinjiang Other News 10:59
Iran discloses details of exports from industrial parks of Semnan Province Business 10:44
Accident reported at Iran's nuclear facility Nuclear Program 10:41
Copper ores and concentrates rank first in list of Georgian export Business 10:38
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Fuzuli's Ashaghi Rafadinli village (VIDEO) Politics 10:32
President of Kyrgyzstan casts vote in local council elections, referendum Kyrgyzstan 10:07
India records over 150,000 daily COVID-19 cases, tally at 13,358,805 Other News 10:01
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone Arab World 09:29
Turkmenistan signs decree on rice production Business 09:11
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's Gilan Province revealed Business 09:08
Azerbaijani Gadabay's Executive Office to engage landscaping services via tender Tenders 09:01
Turkish Airlines to put its 737 Max jets back in the air next week Transport 08:32
Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine to be bottled in Turkey Kazakhstan 08:24
Submarine cable to connect electrical networks of Georgia, Europe to be additional direct channel for telecommunication traffic Oil&Gas 07:30
IMF, World Bank urged to contain pandemic with fair, efficient distribution of vaccines World 06:44
South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy Business 05:39
Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam Other News 04:50
Bezos, Musk top Forbes' record-setting billionaire list Finance 03:41
Turkey registers more than 52 600 new coronavirus cases Turkey 02:29
China-Brunei trade grows by over 70 pct in 2020 Business 01:38
Argentina's economy minister heads to Europe to woo finance officials over debts Other News 00:46
US boosts imports of Turkish-made clothes Turkey 00:01
Turkey sends off 2nd boron export train to China Transport 10 April 23:35
First kidney transplant performed in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10 April 23:32
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 10 April 23:16
Iran unveils data of gasoline and petrochemicals exports Business 10 April 23:15
New transmission line to provide opportunities for both Georgia’s and EU energy network - expert Oil&Gas 10 April 23:14
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 10 April 22:54
China fines Alibaba record $2.75 billion for anti-monopoly violations ICT 10 April 22:41
Italy reports 344 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 17,567 new cases Europe 10 April 22:03
Azercell’s “Kabinetim” mobile app exceeded 1 million downloads Society 10 April 21:27
Pakistani FM to visit Tehran Iran 10 April 20:51
Funeral for UK's Prince Philip to be held on April 17 Europe 10 April 20:29
Pinterest becomes latest platform to appoint Turkey representative ICT 10 April 19:48
Italy's economy seen growing 4.1% this year Economy 10 April 19:09
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port announced Transport 10 April 18:27
Turkmenistan’s growth of trade turnover in 1Q2021 announced Business 10 April 18:26
Turkish electrical goods' 1Q2021 export to Uzbekistan spikes Turkey 10 April 18:26
Azerbaijani president's assistant talks Turkic Council media co-op's systematization Politics 10 April 18:25
Hungary considers Turkic Council member states important partners Politics 10 April 18:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 11 Oil&Gas 10 April 17:39
Uzbekistan ready to actively partake in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 10 April 17:25
Azerbaijan confirms 2,192 more COVID-19 cases, 1,554 recoveries Society 10 April 17:21
Turkey did its best in media coverage of Azerbaijan's Patriotic war - presidential administration Politics 10 April 16:34
Azerbaijani president's assistant meets with Turkic Council's secretary-general Politics 10 April 16:30
Briefing of Turkic Council's high-ranking media officials held in Baku (VIDEO) Politics 10 April 16:30
Anti-Turkic campaigns periodically carried out - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 10 April 15:27
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War is victory for entire Turkic world - top official Politics 10 April 15:24
Azerbaijan working to develop ties between Turkic states - president's assistant Politics 10 April 15:15
Turkic Council developing roadmap for better co-op with Turkic-speaking countries Politics 10 April 14:49
Turkic-speaking countries to continue to support Azerbaijan - Turkic Council Politics 10 April 14:48
Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mines on Azerbaijan's lands is concerning - ambassador Politics 10 April 14:46
Turkic Council's meeting held in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10 April 14:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 10 Society 10 April 14:42
Kazakh, Uzbek PMs launch construction of new 'Central Asia' int'l co-op center Central Asia 10 April 14:36
Turkish Ambassador: I've never separated Azerbaijan and Turkey, both are homeland to me Politics 10 April 14:09
Buta Airways to Start Operating Flights to Zhukovsky Airport Society 10 April 14:06
Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in Karabakh war will always be in our memory - President Aliyev Politics 10 April 14:03
Azerbaijan's MoD organizes visit for foreign military attaches to Air Force military unit Politics 10 April 13:53
Turkish-Azerbaijani fraternal relations are at highest level today - President Aliyev Politics 10 April 13:51
Iran's exports via Jolfa border checkpoint increase Business 10 April 13:12
Georgia reports 506 new coronavirus cases for April 10 Georgia 10 April 13:10
SOCAR's capex to moderate due to SGC, STAR refinery’s commissioning Oil&Gas 10 April 12:53
Certain licenses issued to setting up enterprises in Iran's Markazi Province Business 10 April 12:19
Turkey unveils 2M2021 data on freight, passenger traffic through Ankara Esenboga Airport Turkey 10 April 12:18
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 10 April 11:55
All news