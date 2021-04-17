Turkmenistan prioritizes promotion of domestic goods to world markets
Turkmenistan prioritizes promotion of domestic goods to world markets
FAO working on approving Country Program Framing with Turkmenistan
FAO working on approving Country Program Framing with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan leads in aviation oil exports to Georgia
Turkmenistan leads in aviation oil exports to Georgia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey reports over 63,000 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:45
EU eyes to provide grants to Georgian non-profit organizations Finance 05:10
Israel reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, 836,740 in total Israel 04:43
Biden signs order keeping Trump-era refugee cap at 15,000 US 04:11
EU-UK trade plunges after Brexit: Eurostat Europe 03:27
UK records another 2,596 coronavirus cases, 34 deaths Europe 02:38
UN Security Council approves ceasefire monitors for Libya Other News 02:02
North Macedonia vaccinates some 35,000 citizens Other News 01:21
Raul Castro resigning from Cuba’s Communist Party Other News 00:39
Azerbaijani IT company working on creating new network, server infrastructures ICT 00:07
Georgian Economy Ministry to form expert council on Namakhvani HPP Georgia 16 April 23:52
Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan attain degree of strategic alliance - Federation Council Chair of Russian Federal Assembly Politics 16 April 23:47
Turkish engineers develop fiber that kills coronavirus in minutes Turkey 16 April 23:46
Uzbekistan’s gold and foreign exchange reserves drop to $32.6 billion Uzbekistan 16 April 23:42
Iran’s petrochemical output to reach $40b: Oil Minister Business 16 April 23:41
Relations within CIS IA to make comprehensive partnership ties more profound among member states - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (PHOTO) Politics 16 April 23:39
Azerbaijani gymnasts win set of awards at Trampoline Hopes Cup tournament Society 16 April 23:06
Russia to permanently ban entry for eight US officials Russia 16 April 22:28
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase in 1Q2021 Finance 16 April 21:59
Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank completes 1Q2021 with profit Finance 16 April 21:57
Azerbaijan’s production of oil and gas condensate down Oil&Gas 16 April 21:57
Big share of Azerbaijan's GDP in Q1 2021 accounts for industrial sector Business 16 April 21:57
Azerbaijan announces date of next coupon payments on SOCAR bonds Oil&Gas 16 April 21:56
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan increase trade turnover Uzbekistan 16 April 21:56
Azerbaijani insurance company to increase volume of payouts Finance 16 April 21:55
Georgia, Turkey have significant prospects for co-op in agriculture, forestry Business 16 April 21:55
Georgian 'Mambo Frost' company exports its products to Azerbaijan Business 16 April 21:54
Fighter aircraft crashes in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16 April 21:39
Russia adds 8,995 COVID-19 cases Russia 16 April 21:26
Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA Politics 16 April 21:00
Georgian budget to save funds thanks to low-interest rate on new Eurobonds Finance 16 April 20:28
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 16 April 20:08
Azerbaijan confirms 2,163 more COVID-19 cases, 2,251 recoveries Society 16 April 20:05
Frequency of regular flights between Georgia and Israel increases Transport 16 April 19:50
Azerbaijani president, first lady sign obituary on famous film director’s death Politics 16 April 19:15
Georgia not to revise 2021 budget Business 16 April 18:52
Volume of cargo exported by Azerbaijan via sea in 2021 disclosed Transport 16 April 17:52
Raisina dialogue: Indo-Pacific epicentre of strategic competition, says Australia PM Other News 16 April 17:50
Azerbaijan records sharp increase in cargo movement by air Transport 16 April 17:45
Remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia show growth Finance 16 April 17:44
Decrease in apartment prices in Georgia not expected - analyst Business 16 April 17:40
US investors aim to finance Georgian startups Business 16 April 17:34
Azerbaijan expanding network of seismic stations (PHOTO) Society 16 April 17:30
Turkmenistan prioritizes promotion of domestic goods to world markets Business 16 April 17:30
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19 Business 16 April 17:28
Azerbaijan shows footage from Memer village of Gubadli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 April 17:27
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population drops for Q12021 Finance 16 April 17:26
Foreigners show interest in making investments in Georgia Business 16 April 17:25
Azerbaijan's Azertutun company to be privatized - decree Politics 16 April 17:19
Kazakhstan to amend rules for use of unmanned aircraft systems Transport 16 April 17:10
Dozens of vehicles to be put up for state property auction in Azerbaijan Business 16 April 17:07
Next volume of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal published Politics 16 April 17:00
FAO working on approving Country Program Framing with Turkmenistan Business 16 April 16:58
U.S. housing starts increase more than expected in March US 16 April 16:52
Photo capturing reaction to relative's death in Armenian attack on Azerbaijani Ganja named ‘Media Photo of Year’ in Turkey Politics 16 April 16:45
Nokia expanding its activities in Georgia Business 16 April 16:43
SIEMENS AG modernizing thermal power plants in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Uzbekistan 16 April 16:42
Georgia shares data on dried fruit exports Business 16 April 16:41
Uzbekneftegaz JSC implementing modernization of unit at Uzbekistan's Shurtan Headings Uzbekistan 16 April 16:41
Azerbaijan sees increase in inflation rate for Q12021 Finance 16 April 16:40
Turkmenistan leads in aviation oil exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 16 April 16:38
Volume of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 railway cargo traffic revealed Transport 16 April 16:36
Russia's Yandex to launch e-grocery delivery in Paris then London Russia 16 April 16:33
Kansas City revenue falls 3.5% as COVID-19 hits volumes US 16 April 16:26
India To Spend $200 Million In Next 5-7 Years To Promote Hydrogen Use Other News 16 April 16:19
Georgian Railway plans to issue Eurobonds in June 2021 Transport 16 April 16:18
Turkmenistan sees increase in number of registered business entities Finance 16 April 16:17
Russian Hevel Energy Group commissions solar plant in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16 April 16:17
UK PM Boris Johnson To Finalise "Roadmap 2030" With India: High Commission Other News 16 April 16:15
India, France sign agreement for cooperation on Gaganyaan mission Other News 16 April 16:12
Amazon announces $250 million fund for small, medium businesses in India Other News 16 April 16:11
Sputnik V covid vaccine deliveries to India to begin this month Other News 16 April 16:11
Anglo Asian Mining lowers gold output in Azerbaijan Business 16 April 16:04
International airport being built in Uzbekistan's Samarkand Uzbekistan 16 April 16:02
Iran top OPEC oil producer for March 2021 Business 16 April 16:01
Total assets of Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank increase Finance 16 April 16:01
Japan provides loan to Uzbekistan within socio-economic dev't Uzbekistan 16 April 16:00
Iran expects increase in production Business 16 April 15:57
Azerbaijan restoring roads in Tartar damaged during Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Society 16 April 15:55
Memorandum of Understanding on co-op between Azerbaijan and OIC in field of statistics approved Politics 16 April 15:50
COVID-19 affects trade turnover between Switzerland, Azerbaijan - ambassador Business 16 April 15:40
President of Afghanistan holds meeting with Nizami Ganjavi International Center (PHOTO) Other News 16 April 15:32
Volume of natural gas industrial treatment at Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field revealed Oil&Gas 16 April 15:19
Iran has to take advantage of regional markets - Chamber of Commerce Business 16 April 15:11
Russia discloses volume of Sputnik V vaccine to be supplied to Azerbaijan Society 16 April 15:10
Azerbaijan shares data on cancelled tender, quotation poll results Economy 16 April 15:09
Iran, Qatar may connect their power networks Business 16 April 15:02
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 data on cargo movement via TRACECA Transport 16 April 14:49
Georgia sees increase in production of nuts and grapes Business 16 April 14:49
Meetings held in Azerbaijan with representatives of state bodies to switch to G-Cloud ICT 16 April 14:43
Azerbaijan Airlines’ Supervisory Board holds first meeting (PHOTO) Transport 16 April 14:34
China to invest in development of Iranian ports Construction 16 April 14:32
Production of wheat and potato in Georgia increases Business 16 April 14:13
Switzerland sees potential in strengthening co-op with Azerbaijan in energy field Oil&Gas 16 April 14:08
Uzbekistan interested in import of livestock from Kyrgyz Republic Uzbekistan 16 April 14:06
Turkmenistan receives new industrial oil inflow Oil&Gas 16 April 14:06
Uzbekistan discloses processing capacity of sunflower seeds by 2022 Uzbekistan 16 April 14:06
Azerbaijan talks reconstruction of several fish farms Business 16 April 13:53
VTB Group concludes deal for acquisition of Kazakhstan's KAZ Minerals Business 16 April 13:53
SOCAR boosts exports of oil, petrochemical and gas-chemical products Oil&Gas 16 April 13:33
All news