Turkey reports over 63,000 daily COVID-19 cases
Turkey confirmed 63,082 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, taking the tally to 4,150,039, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll from the virus rose by 289 to 35,320, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,591,550.
