Turkey extends condolences to Egypt over deadly train accident

The Turkish Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Egypt over the train accident in the Qalyubia province in a statement released Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Noting that the ministry received the news with “deep sorrow,” the statement said Turkey extends condolences to the people of Egypt, as well as the families of the deceased.

At least 11 people were killed on Sunday when some train carriages derailed in Egypt’s Qalyubia province north of Cairo.

Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province, just outside Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement. Videos on social media showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

The train was traveling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital.