Turkey reports over 62,000 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 61 028 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 2 895 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,3 million.

As many as 55 592 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 792 129, while the death toll climbed to 36 613.

An additional 322 128 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 44,4 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 375.