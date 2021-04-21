Turkey reports over 62,000 COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 61 028 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 2 895 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,3 million.
As many as 55 592 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 3 792 129, while the death toll climbed to 36 613.
An additional 322 128 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 44,4 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 375.
