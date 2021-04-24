No one destroyed Christian minorities in Ottoman Empire - Russian patriarch (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.24
Trend:
No one destroyed Christian minorities in Ottoman Empire, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel, Trend reports.
"There has never been anything like what is happening in the Islamic world. We can mention the Turkish, Ottoman Empire as an example. True, there were Christian minorities, but no one destroyed them," noted Kirill.
