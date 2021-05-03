Turkey's 4M2021 export of defense products notably up in value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

Trend:

The total exports of defense products from Turkey abroad grew by 47.7 percent in the first 4 months of 2021, year on year, making up over $949.7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on May 3.

According to the ministry, in April 2021, Turkey exported more than $302.5 million worth defense products to international markets, which is 88.3 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021), Turkey exported defense products worth over $2.5 billion abroad, added the ministry.