Turkish officials pay unannounced visit to Libya to discuss ties

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Hakan Fidan and Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler on Monday paid an unannounced visit to Libya's capital Tripoli, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

During the visit, bilateral and regional issues are expected to be discussed.

"In Tripoli to show our support to brotherly Libya, further develop our strategic partnership and discuss our bilateral relations," Çavuşoğlu said in a Twitter message.

During a Libyan delegation's visit to Turkey last month, the two countries reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and the maritime deal while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined that Ankara prioritizes Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity. Turkey and Libya also agreed to further their cooperation in multiple areas over a series of meetings, including in the fields of oil and natural gas.

In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime delimitation agreement with the Government of National Accord (GNA) over the Eastern Mediterranean that provided a legal framework to prevent any fait accompli by regional states. The two countries also signed a military cooperation accord.