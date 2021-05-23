COVID-19 cases decline in Turkey, over 27M vaccines administered

Turkey 23 May 2021 19:13 (UTC+04:00)
COVID-19 cases decline in Turkey, over 27M vaccines administered

Turkey has seen fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time since March 1, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced as the 17-day total lockdown ended, marking a key milestone in the country's fight against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the country has administered over 27 million vaccine doses so far and is awaiting the shipment of a further 120 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses by the end of September, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

After a meeting of the country's scientific committee, Koca told a press conference that the number of daily cases fell below 10,000 after a 17-day lockdown, which ended early this week.

He stressed that Turkey has the potential to vaccinate more than 1.5 million people per day.

Koca added that Turkey could start Phase 3 studies of its national COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of June.

If the studies conclude successfully, national vaccines may be used with emergency use approval by September, Koca added.

"The vaccination rate for over 65s has reached 84%," Koca said.

Turkey will continue vaccinating people gradually, going down to age 20 in June if there is no problem with vaccine supplies, he added.

Turkey will continue its fight against the pandemic with widespread vaccination and personal precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance, he said.

Turkey has administered over 27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, according to official figures.

As of Saturday, more than 15.87 million people have received their first doses, while over 11.87 million have been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry data.

The ministry also confirmed a total of 8,697 new cases, including 835 symptomatic patients, across the country in the past 24 hours.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.17 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 46,071 with 231 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 14,472 more patients won the battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries over 5 million.

Over 52.1 million coronavirus tests have been done to date.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,876.

In a statement on Saturday, Koca also added that the country has made deals to receive 100 million doses of Sinovac, 120 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 50 million doses of Sputnik vaccines. He noted that 270 million doses of the vaccine were more than three times the population.

Turkey to get 120M Pfizer-BioNTech doses
Koca's remarks regarding Turkey's total vaccine numbers came a couple of days after a live videoconference with BioNTech co-founder Uğur Şahin.

The scientist said in the call that they will supply 120 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of September.

Koca later said that 30 million doses will arrive in June, and 6.1 million doses have also been received.

"We will work day and night to send vaccines to Turkey on time," Şahin, who hails from a Turkish family that immigrated to Germany, added during the videoconference.

Stressing that he was "proud" as a Turk when he heard about the vaccination work in Turkey, Şahin said they want to both produce vaccines and do research and development in Turkey.

Underlining that they tried the vaccine on more than 30 virus variants, Şahin said it also works against mutations.

"We also tested the Indian mutation this week. Our vaccine has 25%-30% efficiency against the Indian variant. We expect 70%-75% protection from infection," he said.

Stressing that high antibodies are achieved after the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in those who are infected, Şahin said that this antibody level is the same as people who were not infected and got two vaccine doses.

He suggested that third doses should be given in 2022, six to nine months after the second doses.

Koca also noted that the ministry expects the Turkish population to have developed public immunity against the virus before September with the help of the incoming doses. The health minister added that they had invited Şahin to Turkey at the beginning of June.

Koca stated that Sinovac, the Beijing-based firm behind CoronaVac, had granted Turkey authorization to produce the vaccine but that production would not start for a few months. The health minister noted that 10 million CoronaVac vaccines are expected to be delivered to Turkey within the week.

Turkey started administering CoronaVac jabs to health care personnel in January and the president himself was vaccinated with the inactive vaccine. Recently, authorities also started giving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to citizens who opt for it. Media reports also said that authorities were in talks to acquire the Moderna vaccine.

The country once ranked sixth in terms of vaccination in the world, but the drive has somewhat slowed down. Experts tie it to challenges in vaccine deliveries, something the health minister recently has partly acknowledged. But authorities are also concerned that vaccine skeptics may be affecting the inoculation drive.

Work is underway on locally made vaccines, but most are still in the early stages of development and scientists hope to achieve results this year. Vaccines being developed in the country range from an inactive vaccine to an intra-nasal spray and a virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters that universities and pharmaceutical companies are working hard and he expected “mass production” would start in September or October “based on what they pledged.”

Meanwhile, the country has also approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Turkey started a gradual normalization process last Monday from a 17-day lockdown after the measures led to a drop in cases nationwide.

Until June 1, the country will enforce weeknight curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while weekends are under full lockdown.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.41 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 165 million cases reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the United States' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of infections.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Finland says there is surely potential for tourism relations with Azerbaijan
Finland says there is surely potential for tourism relations with Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan, Indonesia consider establishing co-op in hotel business and tourism
Uzbekistan, Indonesia consider establishing co-op in hotel business and tourism
Overview of Turkmen tourism sector's development
Overview of Turkmen tourism sector's development
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turnover of securities on Azerbaijani capital market greatly increases y-o-y Finance 20:09
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran decreases Finance 19:44
COVID-19 cases decline in Turkey, over 27M vaccines administered Turkey 19:13
Georgia to likely secure Pfizer jab in Q3 Georgia 19:06
Weekly review of main events of ICT sector in Azerbaijan ICT 19:01
Rental prices of private houses and summer cottages increase in Azerbaijan’s Baku city Business 18:54
Baku holds closing ceremony of World Age Group Competition in Aerobic Gymnastics (PHOTO) Society 18:41
Israeli imports from China up 37.5 pct in first 4 months Economy 18:31
Baku holds awarding ceremony for winners in group exercises of World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition (PHOTO) Society 18:03
Russia takes first place in group exercises at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 17:49
Iran’s GTC declares volume of wheat to be purchased in Markazi Province Business 17:43
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Insurance Fund to allocate funds to buy IT and office equipment Finance 17:41
Iran’s IMIDRO unveils amount of money spent to fight coronavirus Business 17:40
Monthly sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange increase Business 17:39
Number of payment terminals decreased in Uzbekistan Finance 17:39
IATA urges countries to mitigate border crossing rules in short and medium term prospects Transport 17:39
Internet to be free of charge in Iran – Minister ICT 17:37
Duo from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 17:37
Russian representative wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 17:37
Baku awards winners of competitions in individual program for men and among mixed pairs (PHOTO) Society 17:36
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17:35
Russian athlete takes gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:29
We hope that Russia , US will continue to play big importance to our country - President Aliyev Politics 17:25
Baku holds awarding ceremony of winners in individual program for women and among trios (PHOTO) Society 17:20
Trio from Russia takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Competitions in Baku Society 17:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 23 Society 16:58
Azerbaijan confirms 219 more COVID-19 cases, 717 recoveries Society 16:53
China's crude oil output up 3.4 pct in April Oil&Gas 16:02
Baku holds awards ceremony of winners and prize-winners in aerobic dance program of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15:17
Russian gymnasts grab gold in aerobic dance program at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 15:17
Uzbekistan using Russian technologies for introducing digital labeling Uzbekistan 15:10
Iran's NIDC discloses number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 15:09
Group of gymnasts from Russia ranks first at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 15:05
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put up state bonds for auction Finance 14:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall Finance 14:47
Finalists of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition continue performing in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:45
Winners and prize-winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:45
Russian athlete grabs gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 14:42
Mixed pair of gymnasts from Romania grab gold at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku Society 14:42
Poland to purchase Turkey's combat drones in 1st NATO sale Turkey 14:42
Georgia reports 733 coronavirus cases, 1,530 recoveries, 20 deaths Georgia 14:37
Scope of destruction in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city – terrifying, Former US ambassador says Politics 14:31
Inflation rate in Iran grows Finance 14:30
Iran declares data of balance of bank loans Finance 14:29
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 14:26
Turkmenistan sees increase in volume of exports to Kazakhstan Business 14:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 14:01
Winners of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in individual program and trios awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:00
Trio from Russia took first place at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku Society 14:00
Azerbaijani athlete won bronze at the World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:56
Final day of World Age Group Competitions in Aerobic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12:35
Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna Other News 12:19
Azerbaijan shows footage from Zallar village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO) Society 11:27
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about gas sector Oil&Gas 10:30
Turkey's Yapi Kredi secures $962 mln syndication loan Finance 10:11
Uzbekistan eyes purchasing equipment from Dutch manufacturer Uzbekistan 09:26
Volume of rapeseed to be purchased from farmers in Iran announced Business 09:25
Ukraine's share in total exports of Azerbaijan increases y-o-y Business 09:24
Command-staff exercises continue in the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 09:23
Lava reaches Goma airport in DR Congo after volcanic eruption, residents urged to evacuate Other News 09:22
Parliament Speaker: Main message from Brussels is Georgia in EU Georgia 08:38
Kazakhstan reports 2,267 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:34
Kazakhstan's revenues from passenger transport by road skyrocket Transport 08:01
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 9,000, 5,178,648 in total Turkey 07:49
About 20 runners killed during mountain marathon in China Other News 07:16
Argentina begins strict lockdown to slow spread of COVID-19 Other News 06:04
IS militants killed in airdrop operation in eastern Iraq Arab World 05:16
16 dead during mountain marathon in China's Gansu Other News 04:10
Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest (PHOTO/VIDEO) Europe 03:17
Qatar reports 330 new COVID-19 cases, 215,160 in total Arab World 02:44
UN Security Council welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Gaza World 02:04
Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money World 01:18
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 mln as outbreak worsens Other News 00:27
Uzbekneftegaz to supply aviation kerosene produced at GTL plant local and int’l air transportation Oil&Gas 22 May 23:59
Kyrgyzstan, Russia discuss increase in regular flights Kyrgyzstan 22 May 23:16
Uzbekistan, Pakistan consider further steps for implementation of Trans-Afghan railway project Transport 22 May 22:46
Iran, Japan call for development of legal & judicial ties Iran 22 May 22:28
Impression from Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku is wonderful - Ukrainian athlete Society 22 May 22:05
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to host web-discussions on impact of COVID-19 on education Society 22 May 21:20
Very pleasant atmosphere reigns in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - gymnast from Moldova Society 22 May 20:46
UK records another 2,694 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Europe 22 May 20:16
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reaches USD 10.32 bln Uzbekistan 22 May 19:29
Iran lauches production of high-value products for gas sector Oil&Gas 22 May 19:09
Baku names finalists, performing in aerobic dance, at World Competitions Society 22 May 18:32
Finalists, performing in mixed pairs, at Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition disclosed Society 22 May 18:31
Hall of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku spacious, beautiful - Russian athlete Society 22 May 18:31
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 23 Oil&Gas 22 May 18:31
Azerbaijan shows footage from Jabrayil's Mashanli village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 22 May 18:31
Very glad to reach final of Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition - Azerbaijani athlete Society 22 May 17:30
Azerbaijani team reaches final of Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 22 May 17:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 22 Society 22 May 16:55
Azerbaijan confirms 352 more COVID-19 cases, 720 recoveries Society 22 May 16:51
Phone conversation held between presidents of Azerbaijan, Belarus Politics 22 May 16:34
World Aerobic Gymnastics Competition in Baku perfectly organized - Indonesian athlete Society 22 May 16:29
Armenia again understands principles of int'l law in its own way - MFA Politics 22 May 16:23
Highlights of second day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku (PHOTO) Society 22 May 16:05
Ruins in Azerbaijan's Aghdam testify to violence against humanity - US Caspian Policy Center Politics 22 May 16:05
Finalists named among 15-17-year-old athletes at Aerobic Gymnastics World Competition in Baku Society 22 May 16:04
Reconstruction work underway in center of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 22 May 16:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 22 May 16:03
All news