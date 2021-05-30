Kalın, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss regional issues

Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a meeting Saturday at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The topics for a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at the upcoming NATO summit were also on the agenda, a statement by the Turkish Presidency said.