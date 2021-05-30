Kalın, US Deputy Secretary of State discuss regional issues
Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a meeting Saturday at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The topics for a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at the upcoming NATO summit were also on the agenda, a statement by the Turkish Presidency said.
Latest
Construction of Art School named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha will begin soon - Assistant to president
UAE, Uzbekistan sign agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan
Azerbaijani team takes first place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerodance program (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan shows footage of destruction of Armenia's air defense systems during Second Karabakh war (VIDEO)
Foreign journalists, bloggers to see Azerbaijan's lands liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)