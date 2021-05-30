Turkish exports of chemicals to China soar

Turkey 30 May 2021 20:26 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish exports of chemicals to China soar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

Trend:

Turkey’s export of chemical products to China soared by 91.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, approaching $100.7 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, in March 2021, Turkey’s exports of chemicals to China surged 1.2 times compared to the same month of 2020, exceeding $36.1 million.

From January through March 2021, the exports of chemical products from Turkey to global markets increased by 14 percent, surpassing $5.31 billion.

In March 2021, Turkey exported chemical products worth $2 billion to international markets, which is 34.5 percent more compared to March 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 through March 2021), Turkey’s exports of chemical products made up $18.9 billion, said the ministry.

