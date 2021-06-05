France boosts chemicals imports from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Turkey’s export of chemical products to France rose by 37.1 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, making up $164.6 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of chemical products to France increased by 44.3 percent in April 2021 compared to the same month of 2020 and surpassed $44 million.

Turkey overall increased the export of chemical products by 25.8 percent from January through April 2021 up to $7.5 billion compared to the same period of last year.

Turkey exported chemical products worth $2.2 billion in April 2021, which is 69.5 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of these products amounted to $19.8 billion over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021).