Turkey registers 5,575 new COVID-19 cases, 5,359,728 in total

Turkey on Friday confirmed 5,575 new COVID-19 cases, including 497 symptomatic patients, raising the total infections in the country to 5,359,728, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 59 to 49,071, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,224,224 after 4,427 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.4 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 856 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 224,128 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 58,123,990.