Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes Istanbul
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck Istanbul's Kartal district on June 19, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.
AFAD said on its website that the quake occurred at 15.07 local time, at a depth of around seven kilometers (4.34 miles).
No casualties have been reported.
