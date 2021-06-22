Turkey's tourism sector gradually recovering, ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

Turkey has great tourism potential and it is currently gradually recovering, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism told Trend.

As in the rest of the world, the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the tourism sector in Turkey, which once was one of the drivers of the Turkish economy, the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, from January through April 2021, 2.743 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 35.64 percent less compared to the same period of 2021.

"The main problem facing the tourism sector is precisely the global COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said.