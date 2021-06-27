Turkey reports 5,266 new COVID-19 cases, 5,404,144 in total

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 5,266 new COVID-19 cases, including 470 symptomatic ones, raising the total number in the country to 5,404,144, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 51 to 49,524, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,269,294 after 7,402 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 2.9 percent while the number of seriously ill patients is 733 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 222,561 tests were conducted over the past day, bringing the overall number of tests in Turkey to 59,890,147.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 32,037,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020.