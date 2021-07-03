Turkey reports 4,891 new COVID-19 cases, 5,435,831 in total

Turkey on Friday confirmed 4,891 new COVID-19 cases, including 461 symptomatic ones, raising the total number in the country to 5,435,831, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 55 to 49,829, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,305,856 after 5,352 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.7 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 697 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 223,782 tests were conducted over the past day, bringing the overall number of tests in Turkey to 61,236,294.