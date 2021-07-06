Turkey's car export value to France soar in 4M2021

Turkey 6 July 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey's car export value to France soar in 4M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The value of export of cars from Turkey to France in the first 4 months of 2021 has grown, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

According to the ministry, in the reporting period this indicator increased by 56.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2020, making up slightly over $1.2 billion.

In April 2021, the export of Turkish-made cars to France was by 5.5 times more than in April of last year, amounting to $309.4 million, the ministry said.

Turkey's car exports to the international market rose by 34.1 percent from January through April 2021, compared to the same period of 2019, exceeding $10.1 billion.

As the ministry said, in April 2021, Turkey exported cars worth over $2.4 billion to global markets, which is surge of 3.1 times on annual basis.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 through April 2021), Turkey’s exports of cars amounted to more than $28.1 billion.


