Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Kazakhstan from Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Turkey increased the export of grains and legumes to Kazakhstan by 8.5 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of last year, up to $10.8 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on May 13.

At the same time, Turkey’s export of grains and legumes to Kazakhstan increased by 1.4 times in April 2021 compared to April 2020 and amounted to $2.9 million.

Turkey increased export of grains and legumes by 15.5 percent from January through April 2021 compared to the same period of last year up to $2.8 billion.

Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $753.5 million in April, which is by 26.9 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Turkey’s export of grains and pulses amounted to $7.7 billion over the past 12 months (April 2020 - April 2021).