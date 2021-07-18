Turkey reports 7,666 COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths
5,490 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 38 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 234,161 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 7,666 new cases were registered.
Latest
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO)
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
Launch of Eastweststream.com - very important for objective coverage, says Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador