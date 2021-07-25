Aggressive policy of Yerevan will lead Armenia to new problems - Celik
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
The ruling party of Turkey urged Armenia not to follow the lead of the circles encouraging the country to provocate in the region, Trend reports.
Thus, Spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Omer Celik on his Twitter page stated that the aggressive policy of Yerevan will not bring any benefit to this country.
