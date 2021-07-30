Turkey reveals 1H2021 data on cargo, passenger traffic at Ankara Esenboga Airport
Latest
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of upcoming regular Consultative meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia
Norm becomes first cement producer in South Caucasus to receive API certification, launches oil-well cement production
Armenia's provocations on border with Azerbaijan during Olympics contradict humanitarian principles - analyst
Reps of Interdepartmental Center under Coordination Headquarters visiting Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
First VP: It is with deep sense of sadness and regret that I received news about consequences of terrible fires that broke out in Turkey (PHOTO)