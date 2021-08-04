Turkey’s Baykar in talks with 10 countries for TB2 UCAV sales

Turkish drone magnate Baykar is in the contract phase with about 10 countries, the company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Selcuk Bayraktar, said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

He was speaking during the Aviation and Space Summit organized by Gebze Technical University’s Aviation and Space Club.

Such developments regarding the sales of the Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block 2) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) abroad would mean that export revenues will soon constitute a significant share in the firm’s overall revenues.