Value of Turkish exports to OIC countries rises in 1H2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Turkish exports to the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has increased from January through June 2021, the Ministry of Trade of Turkey told Trend.

According to the ministry, this indicator surpassed $26.6 billion compared to the same period of 2020, up by 25.4 percent

In June 2021, Turkey's exports to the OIC countries grew by 35.7 percent compared to June 2020, exceeding $4.6 billion.

The ministry also said that Turkey's imports from the mentioned countries in the first six months of 2021 increased by 11.2 percent on annual basis, amounting to over $14.1 billion.

Turkey's imports from OIC countries in June this year slid by 17 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to over $2.4 billion, added the ministry.