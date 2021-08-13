Turkish citizens losing interest in Kazakhstan's labor market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

The number of trips of Turkish citizens to Kazakhstan for employment dropped from January through June 2021, the Turkish Employment Agency (ISKUR) told Trend.

The number of Turkish citizens who visited Kazakhstan through ISKUR decreased by 65.3 percent from January through June 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, reaching 149 people, the agency said.

A total of 6,171 Turkish citizens traveled abroad via ISKUR from January through June 2021, which is by 33.5 percent more than from January through June 2020.

Some 106,625 Turkish citizens were provided with jobs through ISKUR in June 2021.

Moreover, 34 percent out of the total number of those employed were women, 66 percent were men. At the same time, 98.9 percent of applicants got a job in the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey reached 2.95 million people in June 2021, 48 percent of them are women, 52 percent are men.